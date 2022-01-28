ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.