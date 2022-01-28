Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.16 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.13). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 7,153,543 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.43.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

