Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,961 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 5.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.61% of Charter Communications worth $795,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $17.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $578.77. 29,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.84 and a 200-day moving average of $703.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

