ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ChartEx has a market cap of $132,072.00 and $460.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

