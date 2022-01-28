ChartEx Price Tops $0.0063 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $125,071.88 and $3,191.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

