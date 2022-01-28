ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0012

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $830,176.22 and $13,234.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,763.08 or 0.99965835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00452266 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

