Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,825,000 after buying an additional 232,892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $117.44 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $136.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

