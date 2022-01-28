Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.57% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $88,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.