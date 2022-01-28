Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.24. 226,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,861. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

