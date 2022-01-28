Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHKR stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.13% and a return on equity of 35.34%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

