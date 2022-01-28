Chevron Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock worth $57,414,185. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.