Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $128,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 644,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,691. The company has a market capitalization of $248.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,414,185. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

