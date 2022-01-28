Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 200.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.04% of Chimera Investment worth $71,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

