Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 125,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,905 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,295,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

