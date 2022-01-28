China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CIHKY opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

