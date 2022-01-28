China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.