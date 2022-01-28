Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. 3,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

