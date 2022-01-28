Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,334.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,389.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

