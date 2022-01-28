Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $780.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $607.74 million during the quarter. Chiyoda had a positive return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

