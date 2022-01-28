Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

