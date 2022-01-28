Christian Klemt Sells 3,963 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

uniQure stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 511,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,439. The company has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.