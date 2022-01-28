Chrono.tech Price Hits $286.90 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $286.90 or 0.00760143 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $203.73 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105808 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

