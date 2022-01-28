CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,574,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

