Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

