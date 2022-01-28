Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Trading 16.8% Higher

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s share price traded up 16.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.05. 175,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 19,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 146.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

