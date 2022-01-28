Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,194.23.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,334.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,389.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

