Citigroup Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $385.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.96.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $209.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

