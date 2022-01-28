Citigroup Inc. Acquires 12,793 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of South State worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of South State by 2.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 65,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South State during the third quarter worth $505,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in South State by 34.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in South State by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in South State by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

