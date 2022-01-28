Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,504 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.