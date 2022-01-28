Citigroup Inc. Acquires 44,313 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.40 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

