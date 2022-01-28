Citigroup Inc. Acquires 559,542 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1,176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.74.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.