Citigroup Inc. Buys 337,505 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 212.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coty worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coty by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.52. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.