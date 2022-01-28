Citigroup Inc. Buys 40,932 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Holly Energy Partners worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

