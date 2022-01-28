Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,018,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,749,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,162,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

