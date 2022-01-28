Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Repligen by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 181,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $177.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.10. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

