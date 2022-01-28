Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

