Citigroup Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 763.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 345,955 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.89.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

