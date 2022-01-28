Citigroup Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Relay Therapeutics worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLAY opened at $20.38 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.