Citigroup Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

