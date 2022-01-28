Citigroup Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $61.59 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

