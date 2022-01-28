Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.51.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

