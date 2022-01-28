Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

