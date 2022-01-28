Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after buying an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.86. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

