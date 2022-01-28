Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

