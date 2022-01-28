Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ping Identity worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $277,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Ping Identity by 18.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

