Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP opened at $71.65 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

