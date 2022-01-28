Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 28.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $42.01 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $187.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

