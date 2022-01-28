Citigroup Inc. Sells 137,891 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

