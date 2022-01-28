Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

