Citigroup Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $245.33 on Friday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Stryker by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.